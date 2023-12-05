Bareilly (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle when he was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near DPS College in the CB Ganj area here late on Monday night, they said.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said that Prashant Singh Raghav, a petrol pump manager, was on the way to attend a wedding ceremony when an unknown vehicle hit him late on Monday night.

Singh sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital by the police where he died during treatment.

His father, Raghavendra Singh Raghav said that Prashant had gone on a motorbike to attend the wedding in the Dhaneta area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts were on to trace the vehicle which hit the motorcycle, police said.

