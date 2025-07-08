Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 8 (PTI): A 30-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old woman with whom he had been in a long-time relationship, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir, a resident of Kodman village, while the woman has been identified as Divya alias Deekshita, a resident of Farangipete, they said.

The two were in a relationship for nearly eight years, but had reportedly been estranged in recent months, police said.

According to police, Despite the differences, Sudhir allegedly continued to contact and follow the woman. On the morning of July 7, Sudhir is reported to have approached Divya near Sujeer Malli in Farangipete, urging her to marry him. The conversation soon escalated into a heated argument, during which Sudhir allegedly stabbed her with a knife he had brought with him.

Divya reportedly managed to escape but collapsed while fleeing. Believing that she may have succumbed to her injuries, Sudhir then went to her rented house and was later found dead there, having died by suicide, police said.

A case has been registered at the Bantwal Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway, they added.

