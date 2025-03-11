Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run case that left a man dead and the latter's wife seriously injured, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Following a complaint lodged by D Krishnan, elder brother of the deceased D Narayanasamy (39) that a driver of a car had caused an accident leading to Narayanasamy's death instantly, the Olakkur police in Villupuram district booked a case.

A scrutiny of the video footage of the accident on March 9 morning indicated that a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near the Ongur bridge and sped away.

Narayanasamy of Kongananthal village, along with his wife Meena (31) was proceeding to Malaiyanur temple when the mishap happened. While he died on the spot, his wife Meena was admitted to the Acharapakkam Government Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, a statement from the police said.

The release said R Aravind of Chennai, who drove the car, was arrested on Tuesday and further investigation was on.

