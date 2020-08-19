New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Pipe manufacturer Man Industries (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an export order worth Rs 405 crore.

"The company has received a new export order of approx. Rs 405 crore. With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approx. Rs 1,800 crore, out of which 80 per cent is exports," the company said in a statement.

The orders are meant to be executed in the current financial year, it added.

"Despite the ongoing crisis and challenging business environment globally, we are striving to grow our order book and increase the capacity utilization," Man Industries (India) Chairman R C Mansukhani said.

The company claimed that it holds an impeccable track record of uninterrupted profitability, dividend and is meeting all its financial obligations in the toughest business environment.

It said its plants are now fully operational.

Man Industries is the flagship company of Man Group and is one of the largest players in LSAW Pipes (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding Pipe), Spirally Welded Pipes and Coating Systems.

