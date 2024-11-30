Bhadohi (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning his uncle to death with a brick after an argument over consumption of liquor turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, officials said on Saturday.

Circle officer Chaman Singh Chawda said the incident took on Friday night at Barwapur village in the Gyanpur police station area of the district.

Also Read | Ajmer Sharif Dargah Row: Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Shrine Embroils in Controversy As Petition Claims Shiva Temple Under Structure; From Its History to Court Case, Know All About It.

"Madhav Vanvasi (45) hosted a family feast at his home where liquor was being served. His nephew Rajesh Vanvasi (35) was among the attendees.

"As the party progressed, a light-hearted exchange over who consumed more alcohol quickly escalated into a heated dispute," Chawda said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Govt Employees Set to Cross INR 50,000? Know Details.

Things took a violent turn after Madhav allegedly taunted Rajesh for consuming more liquor despite being a "miser" when it came to serving alcohol to guests at his own parties, the officer said.

"Under the influence of liquor, an enraged Rajesh grabbed a large brick and hit Madhav on the head who collapsed on the ground. Rajesh continued to assault Madhav until he died," he added.

The family members, who were also intoxicated, initially assumed that Madhav was injured. However, later Madhav's wife Meena informed the police after seeing her husband's lifeless body, the officer said.

Based on Meena's complaint, a murder case has been registered against Rajesh who was arrested from a house in the area on Saturday, Chawla said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)