Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sentenced to death, a man convicted for pushing a woman before a running train, killing her on the spot.

The case relating to the 2022 incident was initially probed by the local police but was later transferred to the CB-CID.

The accused person Sathish (30) pushed the victim, 20-year-old college student Sathya towards a moving suburban train at the St Thomas Railway station and she was instantly killed after the train ran over her, a CB-CID release said.

He was apparently stalking her.

On Monday, the Mahila Court here pronounced the judgement for the offence under IPC 302 (Punishment for murder), stating "the accused is sentenced to death, and that he be hanged by the neck, till he is dead," the release added.

It also directed Sathish to pay a total fine of Rs 35,000 and ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

