Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly stabbing and injuring his friend in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The victim and the accused are friends and had an argument over online game PUBG, resulting in the stabbing incident, the official said.

A probe is underway, he added.

