Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) A man in a village of nearby Shamli district allegedly strangled his 25-year-old wife after a fight with her on Saturday, police said.

Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh said Saiba was strangled to death by her husband Sultan in Ambeta village under Kandhla Police Station area.

Police have booked Sultan for murder and sent the body for post mortem, he told reporters.

According to Saiba's father Mahmood Ahmed, his daughter had married Sultan in November last year.

