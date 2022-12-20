Coimbatore, Dec 20 (PTI) Police have seized Rs 15 lakh unaccounted cash from a person travelling to Kerala from Pollachi and handed over the man to the Income Tax Department.

Also Read | Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.

According to police, a search was carried out on the passengers in a bus in Pollachi en route to Kerala late on Monday night during which they found one person possessing the cash without valid documents.

Also Read | iQOO 11 5G, Touted as World’s Fastest Smartphone, Coming to India Soon: Know Unparalleled Features and Launch Date Here.

He was identified as Mohammed Abdullah of Pudukottai and further interrogations revealed that he was given the money by one Basheer to be handed over to Faizal in Thrissur in Kerala, police said.

Suspecting that the money could be part of a hawala transaction, police handed over the cash and the man to the Income Tax Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)