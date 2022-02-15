New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Shares of Manappuram Finance on Tuesday slumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported a nearly 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

On BSE, the shares fell 10.77 per cent to close at Rs 127.6 apiece. During the day, it touched its 52-week low value of Rs 122.

On NSE, the shares settled 10.6 per cent lower at Rs 127.75 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading at its 52-week low value of Rs 123.75.

The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 483 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 was down at Rs 1,506.85 crore, as against Rs 1,650 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

