New Delhi: Microsoft India on Tuesday announced that the new Surface Laptop Studio will be available from March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners. Starting at Rs 1,56,999, the Surface Laptop Studio is also the most powerful laptop that Microsoft has ever released. Microsoft Teams Gets Mesh Technology for Holographic Experience During Video Chats: Report.

"Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Laptop Studio promises to help you stay in the flow, be inspired, and get closer to what you love with its incredibly powerful and infinitely flexible form factor," Bhaskar Basu, Country Head Devices (Surface), Microsoft India said in a statement.

The device is targeted at developers, creative professionals, designers, and gamers, who want a creative studio with the portability of a laptop. The Surface Laptop Studio features a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with touch support that is attached to a Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing the display to move in multiple angles.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core H35 processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. The ultimate desktop setup can be created using Thunderbolt 4 technology to connect dual 4K monitors, dock additional accessories, and transfer data easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).