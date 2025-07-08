Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) Mayor of Manesar Municipal Corporation, Indrajit Yadav, on Tuesday accused Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of harassing her family members, days after her husband was booked in an assault case.

At a panchayat in Hayatpur village, Yadav burst into tears while alleging that her husband Rakesh has been falsely implicated in the case and that police are acting under the pressure of minister Singh, a member of the panchayat said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A video of the mayor crying in the panchayat went viral on social media, he added.

"Police are harassing me and my husband in this case. A false case has been filed against my husband under the pressure of Rao Narbir," the mayor alleged.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Despite several attempts, state minister Singh could not be contacted for comments.

Last month, Manesar councillor Dayaram's cousin Pradeep was attacked. It is alleged that the attackers snatched his gold chain and Rs 12,000 cash from him.

An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station against one Paramjeet, a resident of Shikohpur village and others, including mayor's husband Rakesh, according to police.

In the panchayat, while levelling serious allegations against Singh, the mayor claimed that the minister is unable to tolerate the defeat of his favourite candidate in the mayoral polls and that is why he is harassing her family members.

In the assault case, the Gurugram police had issued a notice to mayor's husband Rakesh and had asked him to come to the police station. But Rakesh did not come to the police station to record his statement, police had said earlier.

It may be noted that in the mayoral polls, BJP candidate Sundar Lal Yadav was defeated by independent candidate Yadav.

When contacted, a senior police officer said that the assault case is under investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)