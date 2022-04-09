Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Global hospitality group Marriott International on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels to bring its St Regis brand to Goa.

As part of the agreement, Leela Goa will be converted into St Regis Resort, Marriott International said in a statement.

Spread across 49-acres, the hotel is located near the Mobor Beach in south Goa. The resort will undergo a complete transformation in phases, and is expected to become operational in October 2022.

Ceres Hotels Private Limited, owner of Leela, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

"We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels to introduce the St Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India," said Rajeev Menon, Marriott International president, Asia Pacific (excluding greater China).

The St Regis resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence the owners have in Marriott International and in the power of its luxury brands, he added.

Marriott International currently operates 129 hotels and resorts in India, spanning 16 brands that include St Regis Hotels and Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Méridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Fairfield by Marriott.

