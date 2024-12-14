Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Leading eye care provider Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals is gearing up to strengthen its footprint in Gujarat and has earmarked Rs 200 crore in this connection.

Currently, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospital which entered Gujarat in 2023 has about six hospitals. With the expansion plan, the city-headquartered eye care provider would set up 25 hospitals in Gujarat that would generate over 300 new jobs in the region.

A state-of-the-art super speciality centre has also been planned to be established in Ahmedabad under the expansion plan, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospital said in a statement here on Saturday.

Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital has also partnered with V V Sapovadia to set up new eye care facilities in Bhuj, Suredranagar, Porbandar, Upleta, Bhavnagar and Junagadh.

"We have immense confidence in Gujarat, as demonstrated by the success of my other ventures like Neuberg Diagnostics. Our vision is to establish a network of 25 hospitals across Gujarat within three years, leveraging a successful partnership model and a mix of Greenfield projects in key cities like Ahmedabad," Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Chairman GSK Velu said.

The eye care provider in 2024 partnered with an ophthalmologist R K Sachdev to establish two hospitals in Surat. The group also has plans to partner with prominent practitioners in Vadodara, Himmatnagar and Mehsana under the expansion, the company said.

