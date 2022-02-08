New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Leading digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

MediBuddy gives users 24x7 access to specialist doctors online via video call, at-home lab tests, home delivery of medicines, mental health support and other health care services.

Also Read | Apple Reportedly Considered Adding Face ID to 24-Inch M1 iMac.

With the signing of the veteran actor, MediBuddy further aims to amplify its reach in every nook and corner of the country, it added.

"It is an absolute honor to be associated with him whose name alone carries so much credibility, trust, and respect. Bachchan to cinema is what MediBuddy aims to be to the Indian healthcare system.

Also Read | Signal Now Allows Users To Change Phone Number Without Wiping Out Data.

"We see this as a step forward in achieving our goal of reaching every Indian and making high quality healthcare easily accessible to everyone," MediBuddy co-founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement.

The company has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres and 2,500 pharmacies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)