New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vision & AI Lab of the Indian Institute of Science for one year to collaborate in the area of generative artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday.

The goal of this partnership is to foster innovation in generative artificial intelligence and multimodal large language models in the e-commerce industry, thus enhancing user experience, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for South Gujarat, Saurashtra From July 6.

"The collaboration will further strengthen our goal of creating solutions which benefit customers and sellers equally," Meesho, Data Science, Director Rajesh Kumar SA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)