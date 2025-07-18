Shillong, Jul 18 (PTI) Thirty aspiring entrepreneurs from Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills were trained in traditional Larnai pottery as part of a seven-day skill development programme aimed at preserving indigenous knowledge and promoting rural livelihoods, officials said.

Organised by the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community and Skill Development Centre (DDUCC), Wahiajer, a constituent college of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the programme titled 'Application of Indigenous Knowledge in Pottery Making' was held from July 12 to 18 at the DDUCC community hall.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Renowned artisan Roilin Pyrtuh from Larnai village, known for its centuries-old pottery tradition, led the training.

Larnai, located in West Jaintia Hills, is famous for its distinctive black pottery, crafted entirely by hand without the use of a potter's wheel.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

The process includes traditional clay preparation, shaping, open-firing, and finishing techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Pyrtuh learned the craft from her mother, continuing a multi-generational family legacy.

Her family stands among the few still exclusively practising traditional techniques without mechanisation, crafting one-of-a-kind pottery entirely by hand.

Participants, including women, youth, and farmers aspiring to start small enterprises, received hands-on training in various stages of the pottery-making process.

The sessions focused on equipping them with livelihood skills while promoting cultural preservation and sustainable entrepreneurship.

The valedictory function held on July 18 was graced by NEHU pro vice-chancellor Prof. S. Umdor as chief guest, and Lukas Jat, member of Wahiajer village, as guest of honour.

Also in attendance were Dr. FR Sumer, principal in-charge, DDUCC; Latu Nartiang, branch manager of Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank, Ummulong; faculty, students, and community members.

Umdor commended the DDUCC team for promoting indigenous trades and encouraged participants to tap into opportunities in local markets and tourism.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which integrates vocational education with academic learning.

Certificates of participation were awarded to all trainees.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)