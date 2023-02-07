New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Meta on Tuesday announced its partnership with the IT Ministry for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign.

Under the partnership with IT Ministry, Meta will create and share helpful resources in multiple Indian languages through various channels, to spread awareness on how to stay safe online, according to a company statement.

The resources under the G20 Stay Safe Online will cover themes such as tackling online frauds, how to report harmful content, tips to be safe when interacting online among others.

India is at the cusp of becoming a trillion dollar digital economy and at the time when India is holding the G20 presidency, "this strategic partnership will not only support and equip the existing Internet users but will also be beneficial for the rapidly increasing new Internet users in India".

Separately, the statement said that Meta has also launched #DigitalSuraksha on Safer Internet Day, with several new initiatives for online safety.

