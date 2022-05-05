Shillong, May 5 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management - Shillong on Thursday signed an MoU with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) for facilitating collaboration in areas like students exchange programmes, mentorship and participation in workshops.

The Memorandum of Understanding, with an initial tenure of three years, was signed on behalf of IIM Shillong and NIFT Shillong by their respective directors Prof D P Goyal and Dr Arindam Das, a press statement said. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said the MoU will eventually promote professional growth both at the national and international levels in design and management, besides promoting cross-disciplinary learning as per the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

“The key areas of collaboration, knowledge sharing and joint activity cover students exchange programmes, joint field trips, faculty training, mentorship, PhD supervision, joint research and publications, collaboration with foreign experts, and participation in workshops, seminars, and conferences,” Goyal said.

Terming the MoU as “historic”, Das said it will open up various possibilities of collaborations between the two institutes.

