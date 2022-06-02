Pune, Jun 2 (PTI) One person from Ahmednagar district was arrested for allegedly issuing a rape and death threat to Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch Set for July 5, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

The man was held on Wednesday for the threat call made to Chakankar on May 30, a Sinhagad police station official said.

Also Read | Instagram Rolls Out AMBER Alerts To Help Find Missing Children.

"Based on her brother's complaint, a resident of Bhenda in Ahmednagar, identified as Bhausaheb Narayan Shinde (40), was held," Senior Inspector Shailesh Sankhe of Sinhagad police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)