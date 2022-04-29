Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Storage chip company Micron on Friday said it sees growth opportunities in the country and plans to hire over 1,800 engineers in the next two to three years.

During a virtual address at the Semicon India 2022 conference, Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that the company sees the growing opportunity in India, both as a region driving new design and innovation and also as a significant market.

"Our world class engineering design and delivery teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru will cross the 3,200 headcount milestone this quarter, and will continue growing rapidly. We expect to have 5,000 team members at our sights here in the next two to three years. The quality of Indian engineering talent is remarkable and Micron is investing in it," Mehrotra said.

He said that the company sees the opportunity for new semiconductor designs to solve problems that are unsolvable in the past.

"I'm very proud of what we have accomplished in India and the continued transformation that is happening here. We see growing opportunities in India, both as a region driving new design and innovation and also as a significant market," Mehrotra said.

He said that as India continues to advance as a rapidly growing economy, 5G, artificial intelligence etc, will play a transformative role.

"I'm confident this progress will bring about many new opportunities for Micron to partner with Indian technology companies and OEMs. India plays an important role connecting Micron's proud history to our future potential.

"Our sights here are a key part of our execution engine. Our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru are a key part of our global talent network and play an important role in our innovation engine in the years ahead," he said.

