New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that traditional millet diets were beneficial in controlling diabetes, obesity and a host of other disorders.

"Millets are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, protein and fibre, and the lesser known fact is that all the dishes made from rice and wheat can also be made from millets," Singh said addressing an event to showcase innovation in millets done by CSIR laboratories.

Singh said 10 of the 12 known types of millet were grown in India, which consist of complex carbohydrates, slow to digest and hence low glycemic index beneficial for blood sugar levels.

The minister also inaugurated the exhibition organised by CSIR-CFTRI showcasing technologies developed for processing millets and value-added products made from coarse grains.

