Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Cold wave tightened its grip on Punjab and Haryana on Friday with minimum temperatures dropping below normal at most places.

Several parts of the two states also witnessed fog in the morning.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

According to the meteorological Department here, Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab with a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, 2.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 3 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 5.4 degrees Celsius in Pathankot.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, Hisar 2.6 degrees Celsius, Jhajjar 3.1 degrees Celsius and Fatehabad 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.1 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 5 degrees Celsius and Ambala 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)