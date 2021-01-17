Kohima, Jan 17 (PTI) Nagaland Planning and Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu inaugurated a planetarium and an innovation hub here.

This is the second planetarium and innovation hub in the state as the first one is in Dimapur, the commercial capital of the state.

After inaugurating the planetarium on Saturday the minister said it would help the young people and students to learn and know interesting facts about the universe and all about space thereby developing scientific temperament among them.

The hub is located at the Department of Science and Technology complex here.

Science and Technology plays a very important role in creating better awareness and inspiring young minds to explore the wonders of science, Kronu said.

Advisor for Science and Technology, Information Technology and Communication, and New and Renewable Energy, Mmhonlumo Kikon said the state government envisions having such hubs in every district of the state in the near future.

He expressed hope that the planetarium and the hub would be a step towards encouraging, inspiring and triggering the young minds to explore the world of amazement and universe with scientific temperament.

Once functional, the planetarium, also known as the space education centre would provide a unique opportunity to bring various aspects of astronomy interestingly by simulating a dynamic sky in a digital environment. Visitors can actually see the performance of nature on its own cosmic stage rather than being told about it.

The innovation hub will provide facilities to nurture new ideas and help develop inquisitive perspectives in youths of today. This hub would serve as springboards for new ideas and innovation and thus will help the society to face future challenges and meet rising aspirations of the growing population, he said.

Senior Scientific Officer, Kevitso Kenneth said that this centre would act as a focal point for Science and Technology Department dissemination and improve the scientific temper of the masses particularly the young minds and also generate revenue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)