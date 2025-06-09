New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A minor boy was injured after being stabbed by a group of juveniles in a crowded market in Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said the boy was attacked with a knife in full public view near Kali Mata temple in Rohini Sector-3 area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition was stated to be serious.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

They said CCTV footage of the stabbing has surfaced and is being examined. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)