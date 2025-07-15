Budaun (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 15-year-old Dalit in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh has accused a young man of raping her and his three companions of molestation, a police official said on Tuesday.

The official added that a case has been registered in this connection and the main accused has been arrested.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

SHO of Alapur police station Udayveer Singh told PTI that the case has been registered against the accused for molestation, tearing the clothes, indulging in violence, hurling abuses and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

When asked whether the section of rape has been added against the accused, the SHO said that action will be taken on the basis of the statement given by the minor girl.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to police sources, the victim's father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter had gone to dump garbage at 5.30 pm on July 14, when Mohit and Nanhe (brothers) and their two other companions, who were already sitting there, molested and hurled casteist slurs at her.

"Meanwhile, Mohit raped my daughter, while Nanhe and two other boys beat and molested her while using casteist slurs," the father said in his complaint. Hearing the screams of the girl, the villagers reached there and caught Mohit and handed him over to the police, while his three companions managed to escape.

Circle Officer (CO), Dataganj, KK Tiwari said that the girl's statement is being recorded and she has been sent for medical examination. "As of now, a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint," Tiwari said.

He also said that main accused Mohit (21) has been arrested, and Nanhe (19) and his two companions are being searched for.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)