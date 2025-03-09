Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 9 (PTI) A student from Mangaluru, who had been missing since February 25, was found in Udupi on March 7 and handed over to the Dakshina Kannada police the following day.

At a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N, said the PU student, Diganth, initially claimed he had been abducted. However, he later admitted he had left home voluntarily as he was unprepared for his exams, which began on March 3.

Diganth left home with Rs 500, walking along railway tracks to Arkula before hitching a ride to Mangaluru.

He then travelled by bus to Shivamogga and later to Mysuru. From there, he boarded a train toward Bengaluru, got off at Kengeri, and hitchhiked to Nandi Hills, where he worked at a resort for two days.

After earning some money, he returned to Mysuru, took a train to Udupi, and got off there.

In Udupi, Diganth attempted to buy food and clothing but ran out of money. Shopkeepers, noticing his situation, alerted the police, who took him into custody and later transferred him to the Dakshina Kannada police. He was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and placed in a children's home in Bondel.

Diganth's parents had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking information on his whereabouts.

"Since the case is before the court, he will be presented before the High Court, and further proceedings will be based on its directions," Yathish said.

Regarding the bloodstains found on Diganth's slippers at the time of his disappearance, police clarified that he had injured his heels, causing the stains.

Following his disappearance, local groups in Farangipete staged a protest, with Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta joining the demonstration, urging the police to trace him.

