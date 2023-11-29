Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists on Wednesday blackened the signboards of some shops and establishments which were displayed mainly in English instead of the state language Marathi.

The protest comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court deadline for shopkeepers and other commercial establishments in the state to install signboards in the Devnagri Marathi script in bold letters by November 25.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

A local MNS leader said that party activists visited various areas in the city. They blackened some signboards where the names of the establishments were displayed in languages other than Marathi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)