Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) A modern flower market will come up in Gurugram on the pattern of Aalsmeer Flora Market in Holland, Haryana's agriculture and farmers' welfare minister J P Dalal said on Thursday.

Dalal, who was currently on an official tour to Europe with a delegation from the state to know about new technologies in the field of horticulture and agriculture, visited the Aalsmeer Flora Market in Holland and observed the online auction process of flowers being conducted there.

Inspired by this market, he said that a modern global-level flower market will be set up in Gurugram on the pattern of Aalsmeer Flora Market.

Flowers from the local market will be exported, he said, according to an official statement here.

"This will help increase the income of flower growing farmers of NCR including Haryana," he said.

Additional chief secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Sumita Misra is also part of the tour.

"About 44 million flowers are coming from outside in this (Aalsmeer) market every day and 30 per cent of the auctions are being attended by local auction participants and 70 per cent of the auctions are being attended by people from other countries. In this process, the auction of all flowers is being done automatically and electronically," he said.

The agriculture minister said that after the bidding, the successful bidder makes the payment online before taking delivery of the product.

"There is a large level air-conditioned hall for the care and maintenance of flowers, in which the temperature is maintained at 9 to 12 degrees," he said.

He said that this market was established in 1962 and now it has been upgraded from time to time.

"The annual turnover of this flower trade market is about Rs 30,000 crore and more than 5,000 flower growers and suppliers are associated with it," he said.

The agriculture minister said that a better platform can be provided to the people by creating such flower markets in Haryana.

