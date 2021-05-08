Puducherry, May 8 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday said that the monthly assistance to aged persons, destitute women, unmarried women and other weaker sections under welfare schemes in Puducherry has been raised by Rs 500.

The hike, which came into effect immediately, was made in view of the sufferings the aged and other sections of beneficiaries were undergoing financially and mentally because of the current Covid situation here, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

A total of 1.54 lakh people coming under different assistance schemes (pension schemes) would benefit and the government would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 7.74 crore every month.

Rangasamy had during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister, introduced the monthly pension schemes benefitting aged persons and destitute women, among other sections. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)