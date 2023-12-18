Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) More than 60,000 government jobs are in the pipeline in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday and stressed that the state's BJP-led dispensation has given employment in a transparent manner and purely on merit during the past nine years.

Speaking in the assembly during the Winter session, Khattar underscored his government's holistic approach to governance, with a clear focus on empowering citizens through employment opportunities, transparent systems and a robust education framework.

As Khattar was speaking, senior Congress MLA RS Kadian interrupted him and referred to a two-year-old case in which an official of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had been arrested for allegedly taking bribes to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment as dental surgeons.

Kadian said names of other officials had also cropped up during that time.

"You are a follower of the holy Gita, let things be investigated and you take action in the matter," said Kadian.

Responding to Kadian, the chief minister took out a pocket-sized copy of the Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, placed his hand on it and said, "...if any officer is found involved, the officer will be terminated with immediate effect."

"If any officer at any level is found involved in corrupt practices related to the HPSC recruitment process, they will not be forgiven. Immediate dismissal shall be the consequence of such actions," Khattar told the House.

On the jobs issue, Khattar said the BJP-led government has made around 11,500 recruitment for Group A and Group B posts and 1,06,000 (1.06 lakh) for Group C and Group D posts.

"In addition, advertisements have been released for 3,200 Group A and Group B posts and around 61,000 for Group C and Group D are in the pipeline. Thus, a total of 1,67,000 (1.67 lakh) recruitment will be made in our government," he added.

Khattar also claimed that the statements being made by the opposition on the state's unemployment figures are completely devoid of facts.

