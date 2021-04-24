New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Morepen Laboratories on Saturday said its board will meet next week to consider fund raising.

A meeting of the company's board will be held on April 28 to consider and approve proposals for raising funds, through one or more modes including public offer, rights issue, preferential issue among others, it said in a BSE filing.

Morepen exports to over 75 countries with certifications from all major regulatory authorities like United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and World Health Organization. PTI MSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)