New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 73 crore in IndusInd Bank through an open market transaction.

As per block deal data on BSE, over 11.73 lakh shares were sold at an average price of Rs 626.85. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 73.57 crore.

Shares of the private lender were picked up at the same price by BofA Securities Europe SA, according to a separate transaction.

On BSE, shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 625.15, down 0.27 per cent.

