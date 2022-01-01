Leh, Jan 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Saturday met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur here and discussed early approval of the industrial development scheme (IDS) for the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Patel informed that the Ministry of Industries and Commerce has agreed to help Ladakh develop export strategies, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Free Power Supply for Irrigation, Households if Voted to Power.

According to the spokesperson, the minister agreed to advise export councils, such as the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), CHEMEXCIL (Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council), CAPEXIL and SHEFEXIL (Shellac & Forest Products Export Promotion Council), to help Ladakh.

The other points discussed during the meeting included the involvement of various boards like Spices Boards, setting up of extension office of SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), branding Ladakh through India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) and participation of entrepreneurs in international trade fairs and exhibitions.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Registration of Children Between 15-18 Years of Age on CoWin App Starts Today; Here's How To Register.

The spokesperson said proactive involvement of the APEDA sub-office from Ladakh to position the Union Territory as an organic state and exporting agri-based products, establishing a sub-foreign post office, declaring KBR Airport as Customs Airports and requirement of consultancy from the ministry to leverage the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) also came up for discussion.

He said the Lt Governor thanked Patel for looking into various suggestions and requests of Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)