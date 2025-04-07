New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) on Monday said it has launched a revamped Microdata portal to enhance data accessibility, user experience, and the integration of advanced technologies in the Official Statistical System.

The new portal, which serves as a centralised repository for extensive statistical data collected from national surveys and economic census, overcomes technological limitations faced by the previous portal, a ministry statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In collaboration with the World Bank Technology Team, MOSPI has adopted a modern and scalable technology stack that not only ensures compliance with the latest security standards but also supports a responsive design and data access mechanism.

The portal can be accessed at https://microdata.gov.in/.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

On this occasion, the website of the National Statistical System Training Academy was also launched.

It will facilitate ease of access to information regarding the capacity building initiative of the ministry by making them available at one place.

The website can be accessed at www.nssta.gov.in. The portal & the website have been developed in-house by the Data Informatics & Innovation Division of the ministry.

MoSPI also presented a Proof of Concept (PoC) for an AI/ML-based classification tool designed to ease the use of the National Industrial Classification (NIC) in the production of official statistics.

The tool leverages natural language processing to allow stakeholders to enter text queries, subsequently suggesting the top five relevant NIC codes.

This innovation not only reduces manual effort but also increases the productivity of enumerators, leading to more accurate data collection and ultimately better planning and policy-making.

The launch of the portal and website, along with innovative AI-driven tools, underscores the commitment of the ministry to leverage the latest technological advancements for data management, leading to the strengthening of the statistical system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)