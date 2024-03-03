Kurukshetra, Mar 3 (PTI) A woman and her son died when they were struck by lightning while working in their field in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Saroj (52) and her son Raman Saini (28) were working in their mustard field in Khidki Viran village, about 20 km from Kurukshetra town, Babain police station SHO Dinesh Rana said.

Both fell unconscious on the spot when lightning hit them, Rana said.

The woman's husband Balwant who was working in another field nearby raised an alarm, following which passersby and locals rushed to their help, he said.

They took the mother-son duo to a doctor who declared them brought dead, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab had reported heavy rains and thunderstorm on Saturday.

