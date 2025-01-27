New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is leading a high-level delegation to Japan and will be visiting Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe between January 28 and 31, 2025, as he looks to showcase the state's potential to investors, and hardsell it as an attractive investment destination to leading Japanese companies.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) about his upcoming visit, Yadav said that he will be engaging in one-to-one discussions with prominent industrialists.

"From 28th to 31st January 2025, I will be visiting Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe in Japan to engage in one-to-one discussions with prominent industrialists. My mission is to showcase the abundant opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and to extend a heartfelt invitation to these leaders to attend GIS-2025 (Global Investors Summit)," Yadav said in the X post.

The visit is expected to strengthen economic, cultural, and strategic partnership between India and Japan while attracting investments to Madhya Pradesh.

Under Yadav's leadership, Madhya Pradesh is rapidly advancing toward industrial transformation. The state enjoys strong trade and investment ties with Japan.

The year 2025 has been declared as the 'Year of Industry and Employment', and to realise this vision, the "Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025" is scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25, 2025.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Rajesh Kumar Rajora (Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister), Raghvendra Kumar Singh (Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion), Sudam Khade (Secretary and Commissioner, Public Relations Department), as well as officials from the MP Industrial Development Corporation.

The visit will see the Chief Minister holding a meeting with India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. On the same day, Yadav will pay tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park in Edogawa City. He will also participate in a roadshow dedicated to India-Japan relations, discussing opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

On day two of the visit (January 29), Yadav will participate in several important business and investment meetings. On the agenda are discussions with the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the Japan Trade and Investment Organization (JETRO), and the Bridgestone headquarters.

The MP Chief Minister will also address an interactive session with members of the Indian diaspora and the ‘Friends of MP' group. These meetings aim to create a platform for promoting industry and trade in Madhya Pradesh.

On January 30, Yadav will visit Kobe and Osaka.

In Kobe, he will meet representatives of Sysmex Corporation and inspect their plant, after which he will also hold meetings and conduct a site visit with officials from Panasonic Energy in Osaka.

The day will conclude with an interactive roadshow in Osaka on the theme `Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh', where the state's investment potential will be showcased to Japanese business leaders.

On January 31, G2G (Government-to-Government) and B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings will be organised. On the same day, Chief Minister Yadav will travel from Osaka to Kyoto, where he will visit historical and cultural sites, marking a significant step toward enhancing cultural cooperation between the two nations.

During these sessions, Yadav will highlight the initiatives of the Madhya Pradesh government aimed at promoting investment, innovation, sustainable development, and ease of doing business in the State.

Additionally, leading industrialists who have already invested in the state will share their experiences.

The sessions will focus on key sectors such as agriculture, dairy, and food processing; fintech; IT/ITES and robotics; pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare; electric vehicles, automobiles, and auto parts; urban and industrial infrastructure; aerospace and defense; and tourism.

Madhya Pradesh shares strong trade and investment ties with Japan.

In the fiscal 2023-24, India-Japan trade reached USD 22.85 billion, with Madhya Pradesh making a significant contribution. The state exported products worth nearly USD 93 million to Japan, including aluminium, chemicals, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

Prominent Japanese companies like Bridgestone, Panasonic Energy, Sano, NHK, and Komatsu are successfully operating in Madhya Pradesh.

Japan will participate as a 'Partner Country' in the `Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025'. Through this visit, the Madhya Pradesh government aims to invite Japanese industries to invest in the state. These initiatives are designed to foster collaboration for economic progress and shape the industrial future of the state.

This visit is expected to not only strengthen economic and cultural ties between India and Japan but also create new opportunities for industrial growth and employment in Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to the ensuing Global Investors Summit 2025 scheduled in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025, the Madhya Pradesh government is organising ‘Interactive Sessions on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' to engage with investors at both national and global levels.

As part of this initiative, the third international interactive session is being held in Japan from January 28 to 31, 2025. Previously, successful sessions have been conducted in the United Kingdom and Germany.

