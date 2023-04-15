Mhow (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint with the police, the woman said her husband used to have unnatural sex with her against her wish. When she objected, the accused started torturing her in different ways including a demand for dowry and also thrashed her, Indore's Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi told PTI.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result of April 15, 2023 at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in; Know Prize Money, Draw Date, And Live Streaming Details.

The woman stated in the FIR that she remained quiet to save her marriage but eventually left her in-laws' house in Mandsaur district and moved to her parents' house in Indore, Dudhi said, adding that a complaint was lodged on Friday night.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

A case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 498 (demanding dowry) of the Indian Penal Code against the man and he has been summoned to the police station to record his statement, the police officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)