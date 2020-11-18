Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) on Wednesday said it is collaborating with woman bikers to promote state tourism and encourage travellers to explore new and offbeat destinations.

Under this collaboration, an all-woman bike trip, with 15 women bikers from across the country, will cover a total of about 1,500 km in six days from November 19, the MP Tourism Board said in a statement.

"This initiative is not only about promoting state tourism but we aim to inspire women and solo travellers to visit the land that offers different facets of India at every turn," MP's Tourism Principal Secretary and Managing Director of MPTB, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said.

In this initiative, we welcome travellers from all over the world to visit Madhya Pradesh, he added.

The bikers will kick-start this unique journey from Bhopal covering national parks, namely Satpura National Park, Kanha National Park and the Bandhavgarh National Park, along with a plethora of places, each offering a glimpse into the natural and cultural diversity of the state.

The woman riders will visit rural communities and get a chance to interact with them through village walks, folk performances and ancient temple visits, among others.

