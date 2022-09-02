Aurangabad, Sep 2 (PTI) A 44-year-old contract worker of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited was electrocuted in Jay Tower area in Aurangabad, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the deceased has been identified as Sunil Chavan, he said.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

While rectifying a problem in Jay Tower area, he was electrocuted, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)