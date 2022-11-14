MUMBAI, NOV 14 (PTI)

OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw

Also Read | France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team FRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

1530.00 Kardi Expeller

- Sesame Expeller

- Sunflower Exp.

- Sunflower Exp.Ref.

1570.00 Cottonseed(Refined)

1380.00 Refined Palm Oil

985.00 Soyabean Ref.

1385.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude

- Rapeseed Ref.

1480.00 Rapeseed Exp.

1450.00 Copra white

1300.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA

- Rice Bran

1280.00 Linseed

1380.00 Castor Comm.

1480.00 F.S.G.

1490.00 F.S.G.Kandla

1470.00 Mowra

- Neem

- Karanji

-

DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45%

34000.00 Kardi Extr

- Sesame Extr

- Cottonseed Extr

- Undec Cottonseed

35000.00 Rice Bran Extr.

- Sunflower Extr.

26000.00 Rapeseed Extr.

- Soyameal 48%

44348.00 Castor Extr.

12750.00

OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel

7650.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70

8600.00 Gr. Javas 60/70

9500.00 Gr Javas 70/80

9400.00 Gr.Javas 80/90

9200.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly

5300.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM

11200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM

11000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM

10800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM

10600.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee

10400.00 Sunflower Seed

6700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM

8300.00 Castorseed Bombay

7250.00 Castorseed Disa

- Castorseed Hyderabad

-

All above rates are net of GST. ------------

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)