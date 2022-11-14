MUMBAI, NOV 14 (PTI)
OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw
1530.00 Kardi Expeller
- Sesame Expeller
- Sunflower Exp.
- Sunflower Exp.Ref.
1570.00 Cottonseed(Refined)
1380.00 Refined Palm Oil
985.00 Soyabean Ref.
1385.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude
- Rapeseed Ref.
1480.00 Rapeseed Exp.
1450.00 Copra white
1300.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA
- Rice Bran
1280.00 Linseed
1380.00 Castor Comm.
1480.00 F.S.G.
1490.00 F.S.G.Kandla
1470.00 Mowra
- Neem
- Karanji
-
DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45%
34000.00 Kardi Extr
- Sesame Extr
- Cottonseed Extr
- Undec Cottonseed
35000.00 Rice Bran Extr.
- Sunflower Extr.
26000.00 Rapeseed Extr.
- Soyameal 48%
44348.00 Castor Extr.
12750.00
OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel
7650.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70
8600.00 Gr. Javas 60/70
9500.00 Gr Javas 70/80
9400.00 Gr.Javas 80/90
9200.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly
5300.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM
11200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM
11000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM
10800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM
10600.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee
10400.00 Sunflower Seed
6700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM
8300.00 Castorseed Bombay
7250.00 Castorseed Disa
- Castorseed Hyderabad
-
All above rates are net of GST. ------------
