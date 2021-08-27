Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched a 'climate action plan' (CAP) dedicated to Mumbai.

The CAP will ensure better future planning and growth of the metropolis, one of the high risk cities when it comes to climate change impact, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said.

It said Thackeray also launched the Mumbai Climate Action Plan website to seek suggestions from experts and citizens, which can be submitted till September 20 this year.

The release said the CAP is being drafted in keeping with guidelines of the C40 Cities Network, which Mumbai joined in December last year.

Speaking at the launch event at the civic headquarters here, Thackeray said the time for action was now as any further delay would make Mumbai unsuitable to live over the next decade.

