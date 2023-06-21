Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a goat-seller on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials of Mumbai civic body while they were seizing goats brought to temporary markets in violation of norms, police said.

The seller tried to stop the civic officials from taking action in suburban Kurla and also shot a video of the incident on Monday night. He forcibly took away his goats from the BMC van, as per the FIR.

Also Read | Air India Signs Agreements With Airbus, Boeing To Buy 470 Planes at USD 70 Billion.

"A case was registered under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest is made so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Manoj Patil.

The Mumbai civic body is taking action against goat-sellers ahead of Eid-al-Adha who violate norms and seized 134 goats from temporary markets in the last four days, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Expresses Desire To Work With Scarlett Johansson In Future, As The Mission Impossible Actor Praises Her Saying ‘She’s amazing’ (Watch Video).

"We are taking action if it is found that goats are being brought to the city directly from farms without making the mandatory entry in the Deonar abattoir. A few goat dealers violated rules by not paying Rs 169 per goat to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," said the assistant municipal commissioner, market department, BMC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)