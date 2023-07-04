Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) A college student reported missing was traced and reunited with his parents in Wadala area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

Shagnik Mukherjee (20) went missing on Monday afternoon and his last known location was near the subway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for South Gujarat, Saurashtra From July 6.

When Mukherjee, a resident of Kalina area of Santacruz (east), did not return home from college, his parents approached the police, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footages from near railway stations and the man's photos were also circulated on social media.

Also Read | Layoff Season Over? Hiring in India Rises 12% in January-May 2023, Manufacturing Sector Sees 50% Increase in Headcount, Says Report.

An on-duty officer of Wadala RPF found the missing man while he was travelling in a CSMT-bound train and he was handed over to the police, he said, adding that the man appeared to be mentally unstable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)