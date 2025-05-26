New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Muthoot FinCorp, a group company of Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), on Monday reported a 20 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 192 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The NBFC firm primarily in gold loans had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 240 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

The revenue of the company during the quarter improved to Rs 1,479 crore from Rs 1,197 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Muthoot FinCorp said in a statement.

Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 32,055 crore, up 46 per cent from Rs 21,923 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

For the entire financial year ended March 2025, the company reported a 40 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 787 crore against Rs 563 crore in FY24.

At the same time, revenue also increased to Rs 5,551 crore from Rs 4,016 crore in the preceding financial year.

The board has also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subordinated debt, perpetual debt, and commercial papers (CPs) during the current financial year, to support the company's growth and capital requirements, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)