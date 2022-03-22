Nagpur, Mar 22 (PTI) A 49-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries after an LPG cylinder leaked in Imambada area of Nagpur, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

The incident took place on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Shyam Jangde, he said.

Also Read | China Plane Crash: What We Know So Far About the China Eastern Plane Crash in Guangxi Region.

He was rushed to GMCH where he died while undergoing treatment, the Imambada police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)