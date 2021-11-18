New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched a novel fixed-dose combination of Trifluridine and Tipiracil, used to treat advanced colorectal and gastric cancer, in the country.

The company has launched the product under the brand name Tipanat in a pack of 20 tablets in a bottle, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Congress Questions PM Narendra Modi’s Silence on ‘Chinese’ Villages Coming Up Near Dokalam Plateau.

Tipanat is a novel antineoplastic nucleoside analog indicated for the treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancer.

In India, around 1,25,000 new cases of the above-mentioned cancers are reported every year. Tipanat is of high importance in not only extending survival but also in preserving the quality of life in the late lines of treatment which is currently an unmet medical need, the drug maker said.

Also Read | Apple iOS 15.1.1 Update Released With Call Drop Improvements.

The company said it has launched the medication at an affordable price.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)