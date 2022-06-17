Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) A two-year-old boy who was kidnapped from close to Panvel railway station was rescued and reunited with his parents within 12 hours, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The child was kidnapped by a woman on Thursday and the toddler was taken to Bhingarwadi, Senior Inspector Ravindra Daundkar of Panvel taluka police station said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Group Voice Calls Host Can Now Mute, Message Anyone; Check Details Here.

"Acting on a tip off, we rushed to Bhingarwadi village and nabbed the woman and rescued the child. The accused has said she picked up the child as he was found alone but we have doubts on her version of events. A probe is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)