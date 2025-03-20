Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) chairman Rathendra Raman on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Navigational simulator at the operational headquarters of SMPK here.

The simulator was developed at a cost of Rs 60 lakhs by Applied Research International (ARI) with guidance from IIT Madras and SMPK officials.

"This simulator bridges the gap between theory and practice, especially for night navigation on the River Hooghly, which poses unique challenges. It will make our pilots more confident and skilled in managing complex river scenarios. The facility will also support research and development in port operations and vessel movement optimisation," Raman said.

The simulator offers realistic training for pilots, masters, and maritime professionals, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in handling vessels under challenging conditions without needing to board actual ships, an official statement said.

It will also shorten training time for new pilots, improve decision-making skills, and help trainees navigate SMPK's complex river conditions, including tides and congested channels.

SMPK, India's only riverine major port, manages a 232-km navigational channel, one of the longest in the world, which faces natural obstacles like bars, bends, and bores. The new simulator is a step forward in ensuring safer and more efficient maritime operations, the statement added.

