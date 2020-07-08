New Delhi, July 8 (PTI) NCC Ltd on Wednesday said it has won five contracts worth Rs 1,396 crore in June.

All the orders pertain to its water division, it added.

"NCC has received five new orders totalling to Rs 1,396 crore in the month of June, 2020, and all five orders pertain to Water Division," the company said in a BSE filing.

These orders have been received from various state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, it said.

The company, which started as Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd specializing in construction, has entered into highways, realty and other businesses.

